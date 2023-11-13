CM orders to remove encroachments

LAHORE - The Punjab government, on special orders of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqviof Punjab has decided to per­manently remove temporary encroachments on 32 major roads of the city. A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Punjab CM, in which proposals were reviewed to remove obstacles in the flow of traffic in pro­vincial metropolis. The CM ordered that encroachments should be removed imme­diately, and vehicular traffic should be run on better alter­native routes in the face of de­velopment projects.

The chief minister also di­rected TEPA to restructure roads and intersections at 32 places. Awan Town and Multan Chungi Chowk will be rede­signed on the Thokar Niaz Baig to Chaubarji Multan Road. The proposal to build an underpass from Jinnah Hospital to Karim Block was also reviewed in the meeting, while it was also agreed to solve the issue of road-engineering at 135 places.

Joint squads of police, traffic police and MCL will be deployed at 32 places, the chief minister also directed immediate steps to complete the patchwork of roads. Inspector General Police Usman Anwar, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Rand­hawa, CCPO Bilal Siddique Ka­miana, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Traffic Police, CTO Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA, Chief Engineer TEPA, DIG Operations and all concerned officials attended the meeting.

CM GRIEVED OVER LOST OF LIVES IN ACCIDENT

Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi has ex­pressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of six members of a family in a traf­fic accident in Defence. He of­fered heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the heirs of the deceased persons and sought a report about the sorrowful incident. Naqvi ordered to un­dertake a legal action against the driver responsible for the accident. “We equally share the grief with the heirs of the deceased persons,” he said. Whereas, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Kharianwala.