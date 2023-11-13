Condolence reference held to pay tribute to Wali Raam Walabh

HYDERABAD - Khana Badosh Writer’s Café in connection with its weekly literary session held a con­dolence reference to pay glowing tribute to Vegas of Sindhi Literature Wali Raam Walabh. Eminent writer Amar Sindhu presiding over the session said that it was a trite desire of Khana Ba­dosh café to organize a ses­sion with Wali Raam Valabh in his life but unfortunately, it could not be arranged in his life and turned into a condolence reference today. She said that Wali Raam Walbh was a shining star of the Sindhi Language who introduced international lit­erature in Sindhi Literature through translation work which motivated the young generation to read Sindhi Literature. On this occasion, Dr. Kamleshwar (Son of Wali Raam Walabh) recalling memories with his father said that Wali Raam was at­tached with literary work in the last days of his life and had to get started his autobi­ography which did not com­plete in his life. He said that Wali Raam Walabh played a vital role in his training and introduced many intellectu­als in his home since child­hood which motivated him to read literature. A young writer Tala Raam Sotahar said that Wali Raam Walabh was a big name of our writ­er’s family belonging to Thar and he spent his childhood in a deserted area and always used to share his pleasant memories with friends. He said that Wali Raam Walbh had command over classical traditions and new trends of literature as well as all aspects of research, transla­tions, compilation, and edit­ing. Secretary Sindhi Adabi Sangat Taj Joyo said that Wali Raam always considered him a family member and discuss literary as well as his personal issues with him. He said that Mirza Qaleech Baig’s translation work of Wali Raam Walbh has highly motivated readers and his 24 books were a big treasure for Sindhi Literature. Se­nior writer and Poet Niaz Panhwar said that it was much better to remember legendary writers in their lives instead of after their deaths. He said that many interviews of Wali Raam had been published in Daily Kawish in which the writer had narrated differ­ent aspects of his life and grievances faced in differ­ent departments includ­ing Sindhology. Eminent Broadcaster Naseer Mirza said that the Shams Cham­ber office of Wali Raam Walabh was highly moti­vational for young writers. He proposed that a monu­ment should be built in the School established house of Wali Raam Walbh.