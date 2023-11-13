Constant borrowing exposes country to debt vulnerabilities, lifts cost: BMP

ISLAMABAD - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) Business­men Panel (BMP) has said that the growing debt stock carries significant fiscal costs and ex­poses the country to debt vul­nerabilities, as highlighted in the Pakistan Development Up­dates various reports.

FPCCI former president and Businessmen Panel Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar emphasised that persistent fiscal deficits and debt repayments have re­sulted in consistently high an­nual gross financing needs, av­eraging 27 percent of GDP over the past decade. This level is no­tably higher than the emerging market threshold of 15 percent.

The leader of the BMP said that in the past two decades, Pakistan has witnessed two consecutive years of the high­est budget deficits in 2022 and 2023. He pointed out that for the current fiscal year, a bud­get deficit of 7.7 percent of the GDP is anticipated, a staggering Rs1.3 trillion above the govern­ment’s target. He expressed concerns over these persistent large budget shortfalls, which have led to the rapid accumula­tion of public debt. This, in turn, has crowded out private invest­ment and contributed to mac­roeconomic volatility. Referring to the SBP data, he unveiled an alarming 39 percent increase in the external debt of the federal government, reaching Rs24.2 trillion within a year. A substan­tial Rs6.7 trillion increase in ex­ternal debt was primarily attrib­uted to currency depreciation. As of September 2023, external debt stood at Rs17.4 trillion, ex­cluding the International Mon­etary Fund (IMF)’s liabilities.

Out of the total external pub­lic debt of $85.18 billion, the government owed $64 billion to multilateral and bilateral devel­opment partners including IMF which meant more than two-thirds (i.e.75 percent) of the total external public debt was on concessional terms with a longer maturity, 16pc (i.e. $13.5 billion) from international capi­tal markets and foreign com­mercial banks, and 7 percent (i.e. $7 billion) of the total exter­nal public debt constitutes de­posits from friendly countries like China and Saudi Arabia.

Mian Anjum Nisar said that this unsettling trend has raised concerns about fiscal sustain­ability and the adverse impacts of steep currency devaluation come at a time when the World Bank has cautioned Pakistan about the growing risks of its macroeconomic framework. For the past one and half year, the country is facing a serious financial crunch and continu­ally relying on borrowing to meet its financial needs. FPCCI former president and Business­men Panel chairman said that high cost of doing business has proved to be dangerous for businesses, as ever-increasing cost of production is the real threat to the economy amidst frequent upward revisions in policy rate and continuous fluc­tuations in rupee against dollar.

Mian Anjum Nisar said that the government liquidity and external vulnerability risks are elevated and there remain con­siderable risks around to se­cure required financing to fully meet its needs for the next few years. He said that constant hike in power tariff has pushed the electricity prices higher and added to the already soar­ing cost of trade and industry. He asked the government to shut down all expensive oil-based power plants to ensure availability of cheaper energy for consumers. He condemned the government for shifting power distribution compa­nies’ inefficiencies’ burden to the consumers by jacking up the tariff under the guise of Fuel Charges Adjustment. He observed that the aggres­sive economic measures, high borrowing rates, inflation, op­pressive taxation and unstable currency have been negatively affecting running businesses.

With a view to deal with fis­cal challenges he asked the economic managers to work on the three-way strategy by implementing short-term goals that will help to keep generat­ing resources for smooth fiscal operations, medium-term goals where the they should focus on financial inclusion, document­ing the economy by designing a system where all businesses can be registered and properly document their income includ­ing collection of sales tax, ini­tiating the process of priva­tisation as well as improving governance by introducing re­forms in each sector. As a long-term goal, the country must focus on improving its human capital, and revamping IT sec­tors by extending facilitations and providing all the requisite supports. In the same way, we also need to work on designing a comprehensive and proactive strategy to tackle challenges related to strengthening bor­der security and implementing effective and comprehensive Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing measures holding accountable and tak­ing to task all those who are in­volved in illegitimate activities, undermining both our econo­my and national interests. He stated that the significant jump in electricity prices and hike in gas tariffs to meet the IMF condition will put additional burden of billions of rupee on consumers. He observed that it is unfortunate that the au­thorities in all governments continued to approve billions of rupees’ additional burden on consumers through a direct tariff increase and an indirect increase through the withdraw­al of subsidies given to export­ers and farmers earlier.

In its monthly report on Foreign Economic Assistance (FEA), the Economic Affairs Di­vision (EAD) said against its an­nual target of $17.6 billion, total FEA in the July-September quar­ter amounted to $3.527 billion when compared to just $2.234 billion of the same period last year, an increase of 58 percent. Total inflows recorded by the EAD in September came in at $321 million against $316 mil­lion in August. Major FEA dur­ing the first quarter flowed in at $2.89 billion in July soon after Pakistan reached an agreement with the International Mon­etary Fund (IMF) for a fresh short-term programme. This FEA is in addition to $1.2 bil­lion released by the IMF on July 13 as the first tranche of the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and $1 billion by the United Arab Emirates that are separately accounted for by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).