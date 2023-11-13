Cycle ride held to rise awareness on smog

LAHORE - More than 200 cyclists took part in an anti-smog cycle ride event to create awareness among the public about smog prevention and cycling promo­tion, here on Sunday.

Lahore Divisional Commis­sioner Muhammad Ali Rand­hawa participated in the cycle rally and completed the track with other participants.

The rally commenced from Library Chowk Gulberg and ended at the same point af­ter taking a round of Sadiq Trade Center. The activity is arranged on every Sunday and this is the fourth meet-up of the rally participants and cyclists. This time Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is collaborating with Commissioner’s office.

Talking on the occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa highlighted the positive impact of cycling in humans’ life, saying that cy­cling is a sports activity in which stamina could be im­proved, adding that the regu­lar use of cycling will signifi­cantly reduce smog. Less use of vehicles that emit smoke will also reduce smog, he said.

The commissioner said that they will make it easier for the citizens to ride bicycles on the city roads, adding that admin­istration is taking measures for facilitation of cyclists as it was the sports which was being valued more after Co­vid-19 pandemic outbreak. He informed that restaurants have been instructed about giving concessions and dis­counts to customers coming on bicycle. Cycle tracks are be­ing marked on the main roads of the city and bicycle stands are also being built. He added that a green line has been allo­cated for bicycles from Liberty Roundabout to Zahoor Elahi Road. A permanent series of cycling events should be start­ed by including cycling events in the calendar of the year, he said. TEPA and traffic police have been instructed to pre­pare a working plan to create green lines in the city.

The commissioner said that under anti-smog campaign more than 135 intersections of the city are being expanded to eliminate traffic congestion. The participants of the cycling event described the event as healthy and useful.