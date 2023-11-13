Deadly diseases can be controlled by healthy lifestyle: KP Governor

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday said that by adopting a healthy lifestyle and healthy food, dangerous and deadly diseases like diabetes could be controlled. Diabetes is a silent killer, diagnosis and proper management of this disease takes time and diabetes is a serious health challenge, he added.

To deal with this, we need to change our lifestyle, he said and added that as a result of prevention of diabetes, the risk of other diseases could also be reduced and in this context philanthropists should serve humanity. “I will fully cooperate with the welfare institutions engaged and serving the ailing humanity,” he said while addressing a function organised by Omar Diabetes Foundation on the occasion of World Diabetes Day at Governor House.

Omar Foundation Chairman Justice (Retd) Mian Mohammad Ajmal, CEO Dr Umar Rohab, Prof Dr Abrar Ahmed, Dr Sheikh Fahad Falah, members of the Board of Directors, diabetes experts, social and political personalities and representatives of the business community also participated in the ceremony.

Justice (Retd) Mian Muhammad Ajamal, Prof Dr Abrar Ahmad and Dr Umar Wahab while addressing the ceremony, informed the Governor and other stakeholders about the Umar Foundation were performing by serving the people in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad and Peshawar.

He said that Pakistan was the third largest country in the world in terms of the prevalence of diabetes, where there were more than 30 million diabetic patients.

Almost every fourth person is suffering from diabetes, he said, adding, “It can also cause heart failure, which can be prevented by a charity organisation like Omer Diabetes Foundation providing free treatment facilities to poor people and so far more than 40,000 patients have been treated free of charge.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor said that service to suffering humanity was the greatest worship and Omar Foundation was providing selfless free treatment services for the completion of a healthy society and complete eradication of diabetes, which was not only commendable but also for the eradication of diabetes.

There is also a practical struggle and people who consider the selfless service of suffering humanity as their motto have a dignified position in the society. Like Omar Foundation, the welfare organisations across the country are also worshiping along with service, he expressed.

The Governor paid tribute to Omar Foundation for the awareness about diabetes and the free treatment of poor patients, free supply of medicines and insulin. He said that the services of the institution would be introduced throughout the country for the treatment and awareness of diabetes and assured full patronage and cooperation with this institution.

The Governor said that all research was being done today to maintain a healthy body and that was already there in ablution and five times daily prayers. He said we have to focus on quality food while avoiding overeating for ourselves and our children to stay healthy.

On the occasion, a walk was also organised to raise awareness about diabetes.

At the end of the ceremony, shields were given to the doctors and other staff. The Governor was also presented with a guest of honour shield by the institution.