Monday, November 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dengue tally reaches 2,535 cases in Rawalpindi

APP
November 13, 2023
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  The Rawalpindi’s dengue total tally had reached 2,535 positive cases with the arrival of 13 more patients during the last 24 hours. 

District Coordinator Epidem­ics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Sunday said that five patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, three from Mu­nicipal Corporation Rawalpindi and two of each from Chaklala Cantonment, Potohar rural and one from outside the district. 

He informed that 2,503 con­firmed patients had been dis­charged after recovery while 44 patients were admitted to the district’s health facilities of which 10 were positive cases. 

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied de­partments, had registered 4,433 FIRs, sealed 642 premises, issued tickets to 1,356 and a fine of Rs 111,08,804 was imposed on vio­lations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

Minister opens bio-safety, BRM training lab at KMU

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1699773320.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023