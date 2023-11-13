DG PHA orders Galaxy Ground park renovation

SARGODHA - Direc­tor General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Tauqir Haider Ka­zmi paid a surprise visit to various parks and green­belts in the city on Sunday, ordered renovation of the Galaxy Ground park and con­struction of a jogging track in B-Block Park, Satellite Town, besides making it more beau­tiful. He inspected facilities available for visitors in the parks. He said all resources were being utilised for beau­tification of the city and its greenery. Assistant Direc­tor Horticulture Safeer Asad Ghumman, Zone In-charge Khurram Ali Khokhar also accompanied the DG.