Monday, November 13, 2023
DG PHA orders Galaxy Ground park renovation

APP
November 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -   Direc­tor General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Tauqir Haider Ka­zmi paid a surprise visit to various parks and green­belts in the city on Sunday, ordered renovation of the Galaxy Ground park and con­struction of a jogging track in B-Block Park, Satellite Town, besides making it more beau­tiful. He inspected facilities available for visitors in the parks. He said all resources were being utilised for beau­tification of the city and its greenery. Assistant Direc­tor Horticulture Safeer Asad Ghumman, Zone In-charge Khurram Ali Khokhar also accompanied the DG.

