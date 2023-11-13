Eight outlaws arrested

SARGODHA - Police have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

A spokesman said on Sunday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminals, the police teams of different police stations con­ducted raids, arrested eight accused and recovered 50 litres of liquor, six pistols 30-bore and one gun 12-bore from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Faisal, Nav­eed, Akhtar, Faheem and others. Cases were regis­tered against the accused.

FOUR MARRIAGE HALLS FINED OVER ONE-DISH LAW VIOLATION

Four marriage halls were fined over violation of one-dish policy here on Sunday. According to official sources, in connection with ongoing action against one-dish policy violators in the district, Assistant commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked vari­ous marriage halls and imposed 50,000 fine each on two marriage halls over the law violation. She also imposed Rs 30,000 fine on various shopkeepers over profiteering and encroachments.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Rab Nawaz also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a mar­riage hall over violation of the one-dish law.

AC Shahiwal Muhammad Nawaz inspected four marriage halls located in Sahiwal and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on one marriage hall located at Sahiw­al-Khushab Road over violation of the law. Assis­tant Commissioner Sillanwli Shiza Rehman sealed a petrol pump and imposed Rs 10,000 fine over a faulty gauge at Sillanwli-Farooqa Road.