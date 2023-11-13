Enhanced security measures issued for Diwali celebrations

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, on Sunday has di­rected the implementation of height­ened security measures for the cel­ebration of Diwali, the revered Hindu festival. The directive emphasizes the implementation of robust security mea­sures across police ranges, districts, and zones to safeguard attendees partici­pating in the three-day Diwali festival, particularly during the Lakshmi Puja re­ligious ceremony, according to spokes­man for Sindh Police. The security mea­sures aim to protect priests, important figures, and event administrators.

IGP Riffat Mukhtar stressed the importance of increased intelligence efforts, urging swift and prioritized actions, enhanced coordination with other law enforcement agencies, and the imperative sharing of informa­tion in the pursuit of comprehensive security for the occasion.

ASIF ZARDARI, BILAWAL, GOVERNOR, CM WISH HINDU COMMUNITY ON ‘DIWALI’

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan People’s Par­ty (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have extended their heartiest greetings to Pakistan’s Hindu community on ‘Diwa­li’, the festival of lights, and expressed their best wishes for them. The former President and PPP Chairman, in their separate messages on the occasion of Diwali, said that this festival was a sym­bol of light and joy as well as a message of victory of light over darkness and good over evil. They said that PPP be­lieved in inter-faith tolerance and har­mony as well as brotherhood and unity. Equal rights had been given to minori­ties in the Constitution-1973 given by the former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought throughout her life for the protection and development of the rights of the minorities.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari as the President of the country started celebrating National Day of Minorities on August 11 every year. He started celebrating 11th August every year as National Day of Minorities. “It is a mat­ter of pride for me that under my lead­ership, PPP not only nominated Jiyalas belonging to the minority community as its candidates for the general seats of the assemblies, but also ensured their success with an overwhelm­ing majority,” he pointed out. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing the Hindu community of Pakistan, said: “on this auspicious day, let us take a pledge that together we will defeat the darkness of hatred and division in Pakistan and will make it the center of lights in the world by the lamps of prosperity and equality.