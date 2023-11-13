Monday, November 13, 2023
Evacuation of illegal immigrants from KP continues

APP
November 13, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Another 2857 illegal immigrants returned to their homeland including 678 men, 642 women and 1,390 children, Home and Interior Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said in a report issued on Sunday.

The report said that 287 illegal persons were also deported and another 678 families entered Afghanistan through Torkham, the report of the Home and Interior Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said. 

With this, a total of 15938 families have returned to Afghanistan since September 17 which includes 57285 men, 44460 women and 11230 children, the report said. So far, 200,975 illegal persons have been sent back to their homeland, according to the Home Department.

APP

