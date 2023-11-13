FG/Din Polo clinch Maj Gen Saeed-uz- Zaman Janjua Memorial trophy

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo emerged title win­ners with a slender margin of 8-7½ against DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel in the thrilling main final of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023, sponsored by JS Bank, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

The hard-fought match was wit­nessed and enjoyed by esteemed guests including former Army Chief General Jahangir Karamat (R) and Mrs. Maj Gen Saeed-uz- Zaman Janjua, son Brig Badr-uz- Zaman (R), other family members, Club Secretary Maj Ali Taimur (R) and a large number of spectators.

Juan Cruz Greguol was the standout performer for the win­ning side, scoring five crucial goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar contributed three goals for FG/Din Polo. Nicholas Roberts displayed notable performance for DS Polo/ Sheikhoo Steel, with three goals, while Daniyal Shaikh added two, and Col Omer Minhas (R) and Os­man Aziz Anwar scored one each.

Mian Abbas Mukhtar ex­pressed his joy after the title victory, saying, “We are happy to have played the second final of the season, and thanks to Al­lah Almighty, we have won it. We will play and plan better to win upcoming tournaments as well.”

Farhad Sheikh of FG/Din Polo credited their success to a well-executed game plan, saying, “We played with a good game plan, which resulted in the title tri­umph. We are keen to continue performing well in the com­ing tournaments and win more titles for our team.” In the sub­sidiary final, Master Paints out­paced Master Paints/Newage Cables by 9-5½, adding to the day’s exhilarating polo action.