FG/Din Polo clinch Maj Gen Saeed-uz- Zaman Janjua Memorial trophy

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo emerged title winners with a slender margin of 8-7½ against DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel in the thrilling main final of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023, sponsored by JS Bank, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.
The hard-fought match was witnessed and enjoyed by esteemed guests including former Army Chief General Jahangir Karamat (R) and Mrs. Maj Gen Saeed-uz- Zaman Janjua, son Brig Badr-uz- Zaman (R), other family members, Club Secretary Maj Ali Taimur (R) and a large number of spectators.
Juan Cruz Greguol was the standout performer for the winning side, scoring five crucial goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar contributed three goals for FG/Din Polo. Nicholas Roberts displayed notable performance for DS Polo/ Sheikhoo Steel, with three goals, while Daniyal Shaikh added two, and Col Omer Minhas (R) and Osman Aziz Anwar scored one each.
Mian Abbas Mukhtar expressed his joy after the title victory, saying, “We are happy to have played the second final of the season, and thanks to Allah Almighty, we have won it. We will play and plan better to win upcoming tournaments as well.”
Farhad Sheikh of FG/Din Polo credited their success to a well-executed game plan, saying, “We played with a good game plan, which resulted in the title triumph. We are keen to continue performing well in the coming tournaments and win more titles for our team.” In the subsidiary final, Master Paints outpaced Master Paints/Newage Cables by 9-5½, adding to the day’s exhilarating polo action.