FIA arrests two human traffickers

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested two alleged human traffickers, involved in send­ing people abroad illegally.

According to an FIA spokesperson here, the Gujranwala and Gujarat Cir­cle launched crackdown on human traffickers, two agents were arrested.

The spokesperson told media­men that the arrested agents in­clude Asad Abbas and the most wanted human trafficker Shahbaz Ahmed Haidri. According to details, Asad Abbas received five lakh ru­pees from a citizen for the purpose of sending him to Turkey, while Shahbaz Ahmed Haidri received Rs 28 lakh for sending a man from Libya to Italy.