Monday, November 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Five US service members killed in Mediterranean plane crash

Five US service members killed in Mediterranean plane crash
Agencies
November 13, 2023
International, Newspaper

WASHINGTON  -  Five American service members were killed when a military aircraft crashed into the Medi­terranean during a training exercise, the US Eu­ropean Command (EUCOM) said Sunday. EUCOM did not specify the type of plane or where it was flying from, but the United States has deployed a carrier strike group to the area as part of efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a regional conflict.

“During a routine air refueling mission as part of military training, a US military aircraft carry­ing five service members suffered a mishap and crashed into the Mediterranean Sea. All five of the service members onboard the aircraft were killed,” EUCOM said in a statement on the No­vember 10 accident. Washington rushed military support to Israel and bolstered its forces in the region -- including with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and other warships -- after Octo­ber 7 that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people. Israel’s military responded with a re­lentless air, land and naval assault on Gaza that the territory’s health ministry said has left more than 11,000 people dead.

Minister opens bio-safety, BRM training lab at KMU

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1699773320.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023