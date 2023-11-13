GB Pavilion enthrals visitors at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD - The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) pavilion has emerged as a captivating attraction at the ongoing Lok Mela at Lok Virsa Islamabad, captivating visitors with its vibrant cultural tapestry as the pavilion, which proudly presents the region’s rich heritage and traditions, has garnered immense interest from attendees. A jam packed musical night was held on late Saturday at Lok Virsa and this time it was Gilgit-Baltistan that has to entertain the audience with their melodious songs. A large number of people from all provinces enjoyed the folk songs presented by the musicians in different regional languages of GB with the beats of their traditional musical instruments. A throng of curious visitors has been drawn to the GB pavilion, eager to explore the diverse array of cultural artifacts, handicrafts, gemstones, showpieces, and delectable local delicacies on display. The exquisite craftsmanship, unique gemstones, and tantalizing local cuisine presented by the artisans have garnered widespread praise.