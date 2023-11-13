GB Pavilion enthrals visitors at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD - The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) pavilion has emerged as a captivat­ing attraction at the ongoing Lok Mela at Lok Virsa Islamabad, captivating visitors with its vibrant cultural tapestry as the pavilion, which proudly presents the region’s rich heri­tage and traditions, has garnered immense in­terest from attendees. A jam packed musical night was held on late Saturday at Lok Virsa and this time it was Gil­git-Baltistan that has to entertain the audience with their melodious songs. A large number of people from all prov­inces enjoyed the folk songs presented by the musicians in different regional languages of GB with the beats of their traditional mu­sical instruments. A throng of curious visi­tors has been drawn to the GB pavilion, eager to explore the diverse ar­ray of cultural artifacts, handicrafts, gemstones, showpieces, and delec­table local delicacies on display. The exquisite craftsmanship, unique gemstones, and tanta­lizing local cuisine pre­sented by the artisans have garnered wide­spread praise.