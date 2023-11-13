Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay

LONDON - Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay. The celeb­rity chef posted a trio of photos from the hospital on his verified Instagram account Sunday, revealing the pair had welcomed a son, Jesse James Ramsay. “What an amazing birth­day present,” Ramsay, who turned 57 on Novem­ber 8, wrote in the cap­tion, adding, “please wel­come Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!” “One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade,” he continued, tallying his children with “3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.” CNN has reached out to Ramsay’s representatives for addi­tional comment.