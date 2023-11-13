Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay

LONDON - Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay. The celebrity chef posted a trio of photos from the hospital on his verified Instagram account Sunday, revealing the pair had welcomed a son, Jesse James Ramsay. “What an amazing birthday present,” Ramsay, who turned 57 on November 8, wrote in the caption, adding, “please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!” “One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade,” he continued, tallying his children with “3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.” CNN has reached out to Ramsay’s representatives for additional comment.