Monday, November 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay

News Desk
November 13, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

LONDON   -   Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay. The celeb­rity chef posted a trio of photos from the hospital on his verified Instagram account Sunday, revealing the pair had welcomed a son, Jesse James Ramsay. “What an amazing birth­day present,” Ramsay, who turned 57 on Novem­ber 8, wrote in the cap­tion, adding, “please wel­come Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!” “One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade,” he continued, tallying his children with “3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.” CNN has reached out to Ramsay’s representatives for addi­tional comment.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1699773320.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023