KARACHI - Sindh Gov­ernor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Sun­day expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of the brother of Caretaker Sindh Minister Mir Khuda Bakhsh Marri in a train accident. In a condolence message, the Governor offered condo­lences to Mir Khuda Bakhsh Marri and prayed for the de­parted soul.