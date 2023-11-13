Govt can prevent urbanisation by patronising carpet industry: PCMEA

LAHORE - Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Asso­ciation (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said that it is inevitable to establish special pavilions for promoting Pakistani products abroad to promote exports. He said the handloom carpet industry is not a burden on the government but the government can pre­vent urbanisation by patronising this industry and full participation in international exhibitions is oxygen for the promotion of exports, so financial support should be provided through the formula of 20/80 to ensure maximum involvement of exporters. In his statement, Usman Ashraf said that Pakistan’s trade with Central Asian states is very less, to promote exports, instead of a few traditional markets, it will be necessary to gain ac­cess to the markets of all the countries of the world and for which delegations of exporters and manufacturers should be sent to plan the future after carefully evaluat­ing the conditions of these countries. He said a long-term policy is inevitable to stabilise exports. He said there is a demand from the government that the handmade carpet industry, which is the hallmark of Pakistan in the world, should also be supported so that it can flourish again.