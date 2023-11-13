Govt takes measures to control Congo virus

QUETTA - Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan said that after the outbreak of the Congo virus in Balo­chistan, the ministry is monitoring the current health situation.

The Ministry of National Health Services has taken effective mea­sures to protect citizens from the Congo virus. The Minister said that when there was an outbreak in Balochistan, the National Institute of Health (NIH) immediately sent a mission to find out the causes of the outbreak. He said, “The ministry is in full contact with the provin­cial governments and continuously monitoring the situation.” He made it clear that there is no vaccine to prevent Congo fever.

Dr Nadeem Jan asked the citizens to follow the guidelines of the Nation­al Institute of Health. “Therefore, this disease can be avoided by following preventive measures,” he added.

“The virus is mostly found in the hair follicles of sheep, goats, cows, buffaloes and other livestock.” “When this tick bites a cattle or hu­man, the virus becomes active in it,” he added. “The virus can also be transmitted through the blood of an infected person or animal.” He ad­vised, “Before buying or slaughter­ing sheep or goats, citizens make sure that there are no ticks on the animal’s body.” He asked to use gloves when examining the animal and protect pets from fleas and use medicines in consultation with the Livestock Department. He said citi­zens should use gloves when slaugh­tering animals and preparing meat besides protecting from animal blood contamination. He advised to dispose of blood and offal carefully after slaughtering animals. He asked doctors to use personal protective measures such as gloves and masks when treating a Congolese patient.