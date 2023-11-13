HDA asks builders to fulfill Revenue Dept’s documentary requirements

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has di­rected the builders and developers to submit Set­tlement Surgery and Field Books, Survey Reports, Ghat Wadh Form and Form II. The spokesman of HDA Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Sunday that the builders and developers had been given 7 days to submit those documents. According to him, the di­rectives had been issued in the light of circulars dated March 3, 2016, and June 13, 2022, of Settlement Survey and Land Record Sindh and Deputy Commissioner Hy­derabad’s office order of November 1.