ICCI, MCI join hands to enhance business environment

ISLAMABAD - As part of an ongoing effort to enhance the business environ­ment in Islamabad, a collabora­tive meeting was held between the Islamabad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (ICCI) and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), led by Chief Officer Rana Waqas Anwar.

The meeting, held at the invi­tation of ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, brought to­gether key stakeholders from both organizations to discuss pressing concerns and explore potential solutions.

During the meeting, a compre­hensive range of issues affecting the business community was ad­dressed, including cleanliness of commercial centers, provision of facilities, and overall infrastruc­ture development. Recognizing the vital role of MCI in address­ing these challenges, the ICCI expressed its readiness to col­laborate on various projects to improve the business landscape of Islamabad.

In response, Chief Officer Waqas Anwar reaffirmed MCI’s commitment to prioritizing the needs of the business community and pledged to take swift action in addressing the concerns raised during the meeting. He also ac­knowledged the significance of the private sector’s contribution to Islamabad’s economic growth and reiterated MCI’s dedication to creating a conducive environ­ment for businesses to thrive.

The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of cooperation between the ICCI and MCI, sig­naling a positive step forward in addressing the challenges faced by Islamabad’s business commu­nity. Both the parties ICCI and MCI have expressed their commitment to working together to enhance the city’s business environment and foster economic growth.