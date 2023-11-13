Increase in wheat production imperative to meet future challenges: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD - University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ah­mad Khan said on Sunday that increase in wheat production was imperative to meet the future challenge, as by 2030 wheat deficit might rise to 7 million tonnes in the country if its productivity was not increased.

He was addressing a farmers gather­ing in the Chak No. 125-GB Jaranwala at Mian Rashid’s Agri Farm. This gathering was arranged in connection with ongoing wheat campaign jointly launched by the UAF and Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Department to enhance per acre wheat production.

He said that due to last year’s wheat campaign, the average production in Pun­jab had gone up to three maunds per acre. The average wheat production in the coun­try was 32 maunds per acre whereas the progressive farmers were getting 60 to 70 maunds per acre. “It means that the tech­nology is available but we are unable to tap the potential”, he added.

He said that if the agriculture sector performs, the rest of the sectors also flourish. He said that the country had faced the worst wheat crisis in 1966, but in just two to three years, with the Mexi-Pak variety, it became self-sufficient in wheat production.

He said that 15% of wheat is lost due to outdated harvesters. He said that 65 percent of agricultural water is used by wheat and rice. If we apply water conser­vation techniques, the heavy quality of water can be saved.

He called for timely sowing of wheat, balanced fertilizer usage and other tech­nologies to increase per acre production with lowest input cost.

Director Soil Sciences Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza urged the farming community to apply the balanced usage of fertilizer that would increase the production. He said that certified seed was essential to raise the pro­ductivity that must be ensured in the field.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Fais­alabad Division Chaudhary Abdul Ha­meed urged the farming community to ensure the wheat sowing before Novem­ber 20. The government was also provid­ing a subsidy of Rs.1500 per bag on the certified seed, he added.

Principal Officer PRP UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that as many as 330,000 UAF students are visiting the farmers’ fields in various villages of six divisions of Punjab. He said that we have to break the stagnation in the agriculture sector so that dream of self sufficiency could be met easily.

He said that UAF has developed heat tolerant varieties that would boost-up productivity manifold.

Associate Prof UAF Dr Muhammad Nav­eed said that they were making all-out ef­forts to make Chak No.125 as a model vil­lage by transferring the technology and consultancy in agri productivity.