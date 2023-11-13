Irtaza Hussain lifts CNS Amateur Golf title

LAHORE - Irtaza Hussain lifted the title in the 16th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Championship 2023 that concluded at Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC) Is­lamabad on Sunday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Ad­miral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the winners along with CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani, Pakistan Navy Commander North and Patron Pakistan Navy Golf (North) Commo­dore Khan Mahmood Asif.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Ad­miral Naveed Ashraf con­gratulated the winners for their remarkable success and appreciated their skills. The Naval Chief lauded the high standards of the game that provided exciting and quality entertainment to the participants.

He commended the un­tiring efforts of MGGC staff and organizers for seamless conduct of the champion­ship. He also appreciated the consistent and gener­ous support from sponsors, management of MGGC Is­lamabad and media fra­ternity, without which the event would not have been such a resounding success.

The four-day long golf event has become a ma­jor event in golfing circles. Around 400 golfers across Pakistan participated in various categories including men amateurs, lady amateurs, seniors and ju­niors. The ama­teurs category was won by Irtaza Hussain of MGGC with a net score of 208(-5) while Umar Faroog (MGGC) with a score of 209 declared run­ner-up in the net category. In the lady amateurs gross cat­egorywhich was played over 36 holes, the title was won by Ami Qin (GCGCC) with score of 162 while Zaib un Nisawas the runner-up with score of 166.

Afzal Javed won the me­dia category with a longest drive with distance of 165 yards. In the junior amateur category, an 18-hole match was won by the gross cat­egory Master Laraib Rehman (MDN) with a score of 70 (-1) while Master Shehryar Sarfraz (RGC) won the net category with a score of 58 (-13). Cdr Rizwan Rashid (MGGC) with a score of 154 won the gross in senior’s amateur category while Air Cdre Raza (RGC) won the net with a score of 139.

In the end, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf distributed prizes among the winners, runner-up and top performers.