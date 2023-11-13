Monday, November 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi Corps commander lauds ASF role for foolproof security of airports

Karachi Corps commander lauds ASF role for foolproof security of airports
Web Desk
6:20 PM | November 13, 2023
National

Karachi Corps Command Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar on Monday appreciated the Airport Security Force (ASF) for ensuring the foolproof security of the airports across the country.

He expressed his view while attending a passing out parade of 51st Basic Aviation Security Course and 31st Officers’ Basic Aviation Security Course as chief guest at National Academy for Aviation Security in Karachi.

The chief guest also distributed gifts and medals among trainees, who showed best performance during the courses.

He also met the families of the ASF martyrs and paid tribute to them for rendering sacrifices for the country.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1699853091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023