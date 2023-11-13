Karachi Corps commander lauds ASF role for foolproof security of airports

Karachi Corps Command Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar on Monday appreciated the Airport Security Force (ASF) for ensuring the foolproof security of the airports across the country.

He expressed his view while attending a passing out parade of 51st Basic Aviation Security Course and 31st Officers’ Basic Aviation Security Course as chief guest at National Academy for Aviation Security in Karachi.

The chief guest also distributed gifts and medals among trainees, who showed best performance during the courses.

He also met the families of the ASF martyrs and paid tribute to them for rendering sacrifices for the country.