KP, China Window sign MoU to promote Pakistan-China friendship, culture

PESHAWAR - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Sunday between the Provincial Depart­ment of Local Government, Elections and Rural Development (LGE&RDD) of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, Pakistan and China Window, a Chinese cultural center established in Peshawar.

The MoU aims to promote Pakistan-China friend­ship, Chinese culture, and development in various areas of life throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The MoU signing ceremony was held in the conference room of the Local Government Department.

Secretary Local Council Board Mian Shafiqur Rehman and Administrator of China Window Am­jad Aziz Malik signed the memorandum.