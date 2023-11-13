Monday, November 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP Secy Edu pays surprise visit to govt schools

APP
November 13, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

SWABI   -   Secretary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Mutasim Ballah Shah made a surprise visit to various government schools in Swabi district and transferred 29 teachers to remote areas besides directing the concerned authorities to cut their one-day salaries.

During the visit, he said, he had received complaints about the teachers being ordered to close the schools prematurely besides most of the timely on leave without submitting their leave applications.

On the occasion, he also inspected the Government Shaheed Moazzam High School, Kadi, where the school was found closed prematurely. During his visit to the school, he ordered for transferring 13 teachers from Government Shaheed Moazzam High School Kadi. He directed the District Education Officer Swabi to issue notification for the transfer of all these teachers.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1699853091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023