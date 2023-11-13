Kylie Jenner accused of copying Kanye West wife Bianca Censori ‘street style’

LOS ANGELES - Kylie Jenner has been accused of trying to copy Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori. The Kardashi­ans star took to Instagram earlier this week to share a string of photos, in which she could be seen donning a white skintight body suit from her clothing brand, Khy. Her latest article didn’t only spark backlash for allegedly copying designs from the rapper’s clothing brand, Yeezy, but also try­ing to channel his new wife, who frequently dons catsuits on public outings. “It’s giving Bianca Cen­sori vibes…” wrote a user on Reddit. “Aren’t they just copying Kanye’s new wife’s outfits? Full body leotard,” another affirmed. “Kylie girl be original get a better design team or something,” a third la­mented. “It’s giving knockoff Yeezy/Skim. I under­stand this clothing line is a cash grab for you but honey put some kind of effort girl.” Fans of the so­cialite were also concerned for her drastic weight loss, with many ascribing it to the potential use of Ozempic, a diabetic drug also used for weight loss purposes. “I love how nobody is talking about her obvious weight loss,” wrote one.