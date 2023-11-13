Monday, November 13, 2023
Leonardo Di Caprio celebrates 49th birthday with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

November 13, 2023
CALIFORNIA  -  Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his birthday with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and childhood friend Toby Maguire. For his 49th birthday, DiCaprio met up with his new beau, along with some of his other friends, for a party at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California over the weekend. Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail show the Titanic star arriving discreetly at the popular eatery, going in­cognito in a head-to-toe black ensemble, complete with a black face mask and his signature baseball cap. His new runway girlfriend also dressed down for the occasion, wearing an oversized black blaz­er over a one-shoulder white blouse with ruching, paired with loose-fitting distressed jeans. The 25-year-old Italian model rocked a sleek low bun with a natural makeup look, and accessorized her birthday fit with a silver necklace and black hand­bag. DiCaprio’s childhood best friend, Toby Magu­ire, was also seen seated next to the Oscar-winner, laughing and chatting with the rest of the table.

