Lesco detects 339 power pilferers on 65th day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 339 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasurand Okara on the 65th day of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokes­man told media here Saturday that the company has also sub­mitted FIR applications against 337 electricity thieves,out of which 219 FIRs have been registered in respective po­lice stations, while 40 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without dis­crimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employ­ees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 65th consecutive day (Nov. 12) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokes­man added, large commercial consumers were also found in­volved in electricity theft and all of them were also discon­nected and charged with de­tection units. Among the seized connections 04 were commer­cial, 01 agricultural and 334 domestic, and all these connec­tions were disconnected and charged with a total of 367,439 units as detection bill amount­ing to Rs 16.291 million. Ap­prising the media about some major power pilferers, he ex­plained that LESCO charged Rs 320,415 detection bill against 10,460 units to an electricity pilferer in Phool Nagar area; Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 2,000 units to a customer stealing electricity in Islampura La­hore; Rs 150,000 detection bill against 2,524 units to another power thief in Hanjarwal La­hore; and Rs 150,000 detec­tion bill to a power thief also in Hanjarwal. During the 65 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 25,308 power connections and submitted 25,057 FIR applica­tions against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 24,194 FIRs have been registered, while 12,398 accused have so far been ar­rested by the police.