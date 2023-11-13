Monday, November 13, 2023
Lesco recovers over Rs1.2b from 37,889 defaulters in 2 months

Our Staff Reporter
November 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collabo­ration with Tehsildars (Recov­ery), recovered Rs 1.2 billion from 37,889 chronic default­ers in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara during two months of its recovery cam­paign. LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that during the 60 days, Chief En­gineer O&M(T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun re­covered outstanding dues of Rs 153.46 million from 4,926 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 283.91 million from 4,726 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Dis­posal)Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsil­darCant. Sajjad Qureshi recov­ered Rs 173.67 million from 4,731 defaulters in Central Cir­cle and Rs 64.734 million from 1,926 defaulters in South Cir­cle, while Manager(Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Teh­sildar Nankana Sahib Mu­hammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Mu­hammad Aslam Gujjar recov­ered Rs 81.02 million from 3,537 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 173.53 mil­lion from 4,337 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.

