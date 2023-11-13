Lesco recovers over Rs1.2b from 37,889 defaulters in 2 months

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 1.2 billion from 37,889 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara during two months of its recovery campaign. LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that during the 60 days, Chief Engineer O&M(T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 153.46 million from 4,926 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 283.91 million from 4,726 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal)Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and TehsildarCant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 173.67 million from 4,731 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 64.734 million from 1,926 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager(Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 81.02 million from 3,537 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 173.53 million from 4,337 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.