LUH MS says wards equipped with 37 dialysis machines

HYDERABAD - Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Shahid Islam Junejo has said Nephrology wards in the LUH Hyderabad and Jamshoro are working round the clock to provide medical treatment to the patients.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the MS said the wards were equipped with 37 dialysis machines which also included some machines for hepatitis patients.

According to him, the di­alysis ward in LUH Hyder­abad had 25 machines while the one in Jamshoro was equipped with 12 machines. He claimed that the hospi­tal was spending between Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 on each of the patient admitted in those wards. Junejo in­formed that the construction of a building for the neuro­surgery ward was in the final phase. He said every year the Sindh Government and Sindh Health Department allocated hundreds of mil­lions of rupees for develop­ment works in the hospital. “It will be very sad to notice that despite spending such a huge amount of funds on the hospital the patients return without receiving proper treatment,” he ac­knowledged. He said that beds of international stan­dard which could be used as stretchers had been placed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the LUH.