Maryam felicitates Hindu community on Diwali

LAHORE - Senior Vice President and Chief Or­ganiser of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif wished the Hindu community a very happy Diwali, the festival of lights, on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, she congratulated the Hindu community and said “your happiness, peace and development are very dear to us un­der the leadership of Nawaz Sharif”. Protecting the rights of non-Muslim Pakistanis had always been a tradi­tion of the PML-N, she added. This tradition would be carried forward with more spirit and in the light of the constitution. Non-Muslim Pakistanis will be given more op­portunities in the decision-making and development process, she said. Maryam said that development of minorities was development and strength of Pakistan, adding today “we pay tribute to the services of minorities for defence, security and development of the motherland”.