Moonis Elahi declared absconder in graft case

An accountability court on Monday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Moonis Elahi absconder in his alleged involvement in illicitly obtaining billions in kickbacks related to development projects.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleged that Moonis, son PTI President Parvez Elahi, engaged in financial misconduct across various development initiatives. Legal proceedings were initiated on Oct 6 to declare Moonis, a former federal minister, as a proclaimed offender. The NAB asserted that Moonis had been avoiding arrest and legal procedures.

Having departed the country last year during the government's crackdown on the PTI, Moonis is confronting multiple charges of corruption and money laundering. These charges have been filed against him by the Federal Investigation Agency, the Anti-Corruption Establishment, and the NAB.

During a recent hearing presided over by Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk, the NAB prosecutor, Waris Ali Janjua, was directed by the court to initiate the process of seizing the former federal minister's assets.

Janjua informed the court, "Neither did he [Moonis] surrender for arrest nor did he join the investigation."

On July 22, 2023, Moonis was officially declared an absconder in a money laundering case by a Lahore district court. This declaration was made due to his continued absence from the proceedings of the case filed by the FIA.

The district court has also initiated procedures to freeze Moonis's assets and bank account, as well as to annul his computerized national identity card (CNIC), passport, and bank accounts.

