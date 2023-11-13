MoU to signed to promote Pakistan-China friendship, culture

Peshawar - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Sunday between the Provincial Department of Local Government, Elections and Rural Development (LGE&RDD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan and China Window, a Chinese cultural centre established in Peshawar.

The MoU aims to promote Pakistan-China friendship, Chinese culture, and development in various areas of life throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the conference room of the Local Government Department. Secretary Local Council Board Mian Shafiqur Rehman and Administrator of China Window Amjad Aziz Malik signed the memorandum.

Secretary Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dawood Khan, Special Secretary Establishment Local Government Muhammad Masood Khan and Director China Window Imtiaz Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

According to the MoU, a corner will be established in China Window regarding the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, support will be provided for teaching Chinese language in Peshawar Municipal School and College, cultural cooperation will be enhanced, steps will be taken to increase cultural relations between Abbottabad and Kashgar and Peshawar and Urumqi which has already got the status of sister cities.

According to Dawood Khan, the signing of the memorandum of understanding on behalf of the Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will strengthen Pakistan-China friendship.

Talking to media, he said that while the China Window is playing its positive and constructive role in the promotion of Chinese culture in Peshawar, now the Department of Local Government is also at the public level will play its constructive to promote friendship ties between two brotherly countries.

He said that the Local Government Department will also join hands with China Window to promote culture, tourism, education and industrial development of both the countries along with the China Window.

Dawood Khan further said that he is happy that the people of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa value Pakistan-China friendship and in the future China is interested in the economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.