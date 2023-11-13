MQM-P vows to defeat PPP in election in Sindh’s urban centres

HYDERABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of fail­ing to address the problems of the people in Sindh for the last 15 years.

At a party’s meeting at the zonal office here, Deputy Convener Abdul Waseem al­leged that the PPP’s provin­cial government had plun­dered funds and deprived the people of the due devel­opment of their cities, towns, and villages during those 15 years. He said the PPP’s gov­ernment had posted its blue-eyed bureaucrats in all the government departments, but still, they had failed to achieve the objectives of de­velopment and of regulating the laws and rules.

Syed Suhail Mashhadi, a member of the Rabita Com­mittee, alleged that urban development during all that time had remained an un­fulfilled dream. He claimed that when the MQM-P was in power before the PPP’s government, the party had undertaken many develop­ment projects in Sindh’s ur­ban centers.

Syed Waseem Hussain, an­other member of the Rabita Committee, asserted that February 8 would prove to be a day of accountability for the PPP, which had grabbed the seat of Mayor Hyderabad. He contended that Hyderabad’s mayorship had gone to the PPP as a result of the MQM-P’s boycott of the local gov­ernment elections last year.

“The PPP isn’t a genuine representative of the people of Hyderabad,” he argued.

MQM-P leader Zafar Ka­mali said the party would defeat the corrupt politi­cians of the PPP as well as their corrupt bureaucrats on February 8 with the power of the people’s vote. Other local leaders of the MQM-P also expressed their views at the meeting.