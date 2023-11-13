Muree can be counted among most beautiful tourist destination of the world: Indonesian Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M Tugio on Sunday said that Murree can be counted among the most beautiful regions in the world and the natural beauty of Murree can compete with any major tourism spot in the world.

Indonesian Ambassador to Paki­stan, Adam Tugiu said that the world-famous tourist destinations of Paki­stan, Murree, and Indonesia, Bali, can be called sister cities, for which the two governments should start talk­ing and this will promote tourism on both sides. Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio on Sunday said this while talking to the Journalist and local business community in the local hotel of Muree. The Ambassador of Indonesia said that there are histor­ical religious and cultural relations be­tween Pakistan and Indonesia, which is based on many factors needs to be transferred to the new generation.

He said that Pakistan maintained friendship with Indonesia from the early years of independence, which cannot be denied in the form of mod­ern mutual economic, trade, cultural and diplomatic relations. The am­bassador of Indonesia said that 600 soldiers went from Pakistan for the freedom of Indonesia, some of whom sacrificed their lives there, and as the sun of freedom rises in Indonesia, the relations between the two countries are growing day by day. Meanwhile, the ambassador of Indonesia said that the founder of Indonesia, Ahmad SuKarno, and the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had a re­lationship of personal friendship, that’s why you see similarities between most famous Jinnah Cap and Soekarno Cap. He said that Allama Iqbal’s poetry has an influence on many movements in Indonesia and Allama Iqbal is equally popular in Indonesia.

The Ambassador said that there is similarity in the food and culture of the two countries and the habits of the two nations are similar in terms of food and drink and spices. In response to a ques­tion of President Sudhir Abbasi of Mur­ree Press Club, Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio said that he will do his best for the visit of Murree journalists to Indonesia and in this regard, Murree Press Club will be contacted soon. He said that the visit of Murree journalists to Indonesia will give them an oppor­tunity to know about Indonesia, which will increase mutual intimacy.

Adam Togio said that Indonesia an­nounces scholarships for students ev­ery year and this year also the schol­arship was awarded in the same way. He emphasized that the children of Murree journalists should apply for Indonesia’s scholarship, they should give priority to them and will be fully supported by the Indonesian Embassy Islamabad in this regard. In response to a question, the Ambassador of In­donesia said that the mutual econom­ic and trade relations between Paki­stan and Indonesia are very strong and bilateral trade between the two countries is $ 4.5 billion dollars, which needs to be further increased.