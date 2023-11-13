Monday, November 13, 2023
One killed, 12 injured in attack on oil company's camp office in DI Khan

6:02 PM | November 13, 2023
A man was killed while a dozen others were injured when unidentified gunmen attacked the camp office of a private oil and gas company in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday. 

Local media reported that the incident took place in Darazinda area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

According to Rescue 1122, the wounded were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital of Dera Ismail Khan where doctors described the condition of two injured as critical.

Local media reported that a heavy contingent of police reached the area and started a search operation.

Last week, two police officials were killed and three suffered injuries in an attack on Al-Haj Oil and Gas Private Drilling Company’s camp office. 

There has been an increase in attacks on security forces personnel in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

