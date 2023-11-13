Pakistan Rangers unearth massive water theft network in Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) unearthed illegal water hydrants and water theft providing substantial relief to the people of Karachi. These opera­tions were conducted between Octo­ber 21 and November 9th.

The Rangers executed 22 crucial operations targeting illegal water hy­drants, resulting in the demolition of 48 such establishments, while three were sealed to prevent further illicit activities. The accused individuals involved in these operations were promptly taken into custody and handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Two major joint operations were carried out in collaboration with the Water Board Corporation, leading to the discovery of a colossal wa­ter theft network. A staggering 200 million gallons of water were being stolen daily through six pipelines, fa­cilitated by an 18 feet deep and 200 feet long tunnel near Landhi Labor Square, masterminded by the water mafia.

Chief Executive of the Water Board Corporation, Salahuddin, said that the daily value of the stolen water amounted to Rs4 million. The illegal hydrant was cunningly operating un­der the guise of an RO plant. Legal action has been initiated against 15 individuals implicated in the Water Board Corporation’s case. Addition­ally, during these operations, 21 il­legal underground bore connections were terminated, further disman­tling the water theft infrastructure that had been plaguing the city.