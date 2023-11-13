Pakistan’s Shahzad bags silver in WBPF Bodybuilding event in South Korea

WONJU CITY - Pakistan’s Shahzad Qureshi claimed a silver medal in the ongoing 14th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Congress held here in South Korea. Shehzad Qureshi won a silver medal for Pakistan as he finished second in the 90 KG event. He fell short of his Indian rival, who bagged the silver while a Korean athlete claimed the bronze in the same category. Notably, this was Pakistan’s second medal in the ongoing event. Arsalan Baig won the silver for the country in the Physique category. It is pertinent to mention that former Asian Champion Shahzad Qureshi also bagged a bronze medal in the men’s master bodybuilding category last year after he finished third out of 20 participants competing in the category.