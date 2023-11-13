Monday, November 13, 2023
Pakistan’s Shahzad bags silver in WBPF Bodybuilding event in South Korea

Agencies
November 13, 2023
Sports, Newspaper

WONJU CITY   -  Pakistan’s Shahzad Qureshi claimed a silver medal in the ongoing 14th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Champion­ships & Congress held here in South Korea. Shehzad Qureshi won a silver medal for Pakistan as he finished second in the 90 KG event. He fell short of his Indian rival, who bagged the sil­ver while a Korean athlete claimed the bronze in the same category. Notably, this was Pakistan’s second med­al in the ongoing event. Ar­salan Baig won the silver for the country in the Physique category. It is pertinent to mention that former Asian Champion Shahzad Qureshi also bagged a bronze medal in the men’s master body­building category last year after he finished third out of 20 participants competing in the category.

