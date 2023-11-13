The Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of Jewish texts discovered between 1947 and 1956 near the Dead Sea, have unveiled invaluable insights into ancient religious and historical perspectives. Compris­ing parchment and papyrus scrolls, these artifacts in­clude fragments of every book in the Hebrew Bible ex­cept Esther. Dating back over two millennia, the scrolls provide a glimpse into the cultural and religious mi­lieu of Second Temple Judaism. Written by various au­thors, the texts encompass diverse genres, shedding light on sectarian beliefs, community practices, and the evolution of biblical manuscripts. Their discovery revolutionised biblical scholarship, deepening our un­derstanding of the roots of Judaism and Christianity.