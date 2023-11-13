Pebble Breaker lift Lipton Polo Cup title

LAHORE - Pebble Breaker lifted the coveted title of the Lipton Polo Cup 2023 by defeating ZS Polo with a narrow margin of 6-5½ in a thrilling final played here at Lahore Polo Club’s Aibak Polo ground on Sunday.

The decisive match show­cased exceptional polo skills and intense competition, capturing the essence of the sport. Former Minister and ex-Lahore Polo Club member, Mr. Ishaq Khan Khakwani, graced the occasion as the chief guest and present­ed shields and souvenirs to the winning team, runners-up, and standout performers. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including executive com­mittee member Raja Amir Khan, Lahore Polo Club Secretary Lt Col (R) Amir Umar, polo players, and their families.

Bilal Haye emerged as the hero of the day, displaying outstand­ing polo prowess and contribut­ing four fabulous goals to secure the victory for Pebble Breaker. Esha Haye also played a pivotal role, adding two significant goals to her team’s triumph. Team ZS Polo, with a half-goal handi­cap advantage, saw Raja Temur Nadeem and Aleem Tiwana scor­ing two goals each, while Bilal Noon converted one goal.

In the subsidiary final, Nation­al Cotton defeated Guard Group by 8-6. Despite a two-goal hand­icap advantage for Team Nation­al Cotton, Chaudhry Hayat ham­mered three goals, supported by Adil Tiwana, Mustafa Aziz, and Asmar Aqdas, who each contrib­uted one goal. For Team Guard Group, Taimur Malik show­cased his skills with four goals, while Agha Adam and Ch Hassan struck one goal each in a fiercely contested match.