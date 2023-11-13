Pebble Breaker lift Lipton Polo Cup title

LAHORE - Pebble Breaker lifted the coveted title of the Lipton Polo Cup 2023 by defeating ZS Polo with a narrow margin of 6-5½ in a thrilling final played here at Lahore Polo Club’s Aibak Polo ground on Sunday.
The decisive match showcased exceptional polo skills and intense competition, capturing the essence of the sport. Former Minister and ex-Lahore Polo Club member, Mr. Ishaq Khan Khakwani, graced the occasion as the chief guest and presented shields and souvenirs to the winning team, runners-up, and standout performers. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including executive committee member Raja Amir Khan, Lahore Polo Club Secretary Lt Col (R) Amir Umar, polo players, and their families.
Bilal Haye emerged as the hero of the day, displaying outstanding polo prowess and contributing four fabulous goals to secure the victory for Pebble Breaker. Esha Haye also played a pivotal role, adding two significant goals to her team’s triumph. Team ZS Polo, with a half-goal handicap advantage, saw Raja Temur Nadeem and Aleem Tiwana scoring two goals each, while Bilal Noon converted one goal.
In the subsidiary final, National Cotton defeated Guard Group by 8-6. Despite a two-goal handicap advantage for Team National Cotton, Chaudhry Hayat hammered three goals, supported by Adil Tiwana, Mustafa Aziz, and Asmar Aqdas, who each contributed one goal. For Team Guard Group, Taimur Malik showcased his skills with four goals, while Agha Adam and Ch Hassan struck one goal each in a fiercely contested match.