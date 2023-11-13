PHHSA chief stresses to explore new avenues for Halal food exports

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Associa­tion (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik Sun­day said as we navigate through dynamic global markets, it is crucial to explore new avenues for Halal food to propel Pakistan exports to new heights. Talking to a del­egation of exporters and industrialists, he said, “Today its dire need to harness the potential of Halal food products on a global scale, taking inspi­ration from the success of Thailand in this domain.” He said Thailand has set an exemplary benchmark in leveraging its culinary heritage to become a sig­nificant player in the in­ternational food market. He said Pakistan, with its rich and diverse culinary traditions, particularly the Halal food sector, possesses similar poten­tial. Shahzad Ali stressed the need for adopting a comprehensive strat­egy that involves market research, product ad­aptation, and targeted marketing to position Halal food products as a symbol of quality and authenticity. Collabora­tion with relevant stake­holders, participation in international food exhi­bitions, and establishing a strong online presence can further amplify the reach of our products. Understanding and ad­hering to international food safety and quality standards is imperative, Malik added. Certifica­tions and compliance will not only boost consumer confidence but also facili­tate smoother entry into global markets, he added. Shahzad Ali Malik Sitara-i-Imtiaz said, “By drawing inspiration from Thai­land, we can push Halal food exports to unprec­edented levels.” He said dedication and exper­tise are vital in making this vision a reality. He said several government agencies also played a significant role alongwith private sector in expand­ing the outreach of their businesses especially in the Halal sector.