PIAF for taking admin measures, raising export to curb rupee slide

LAHORE - Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has said that beside increasing ex­ports and controlling imports, the government will have to take administrative measures, as a large demand of cash dol­lars are seen in the market.

PIAF Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol said that mas­sive fall of rupee value contin­ued to damage the economy, as the Pakistani currency con­tinued its slide, reaching more than one month low above Rs286 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market this week. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he observed that the rupee’s slide is attrib­uted to the increased demand for foreign currency in the domestic economy, primarily driven by higher sales of auto­mobiles, cement, petroleum oil products, and the repatriation of profits by foreign companies operating in the country.

He urged the government to control volatility of rupee against the US dollar, as the in­dustrial revival and economic growth is not possible without stability of local currency. He said that the massive devalu­ation of currency fuelled infla­tionary pressures, adding that two major factors contributed to the price hike. First, the prices of food and commodi­ties as well as fuel prices sky­rocketed in the international market, and second, the de­preciation of the exchange rate by 30 percent also led to higher inflation, he added.

Faheem Saigol argued that this devaluation of the cur­rency was dictated by the IMF through prior actions and it has nothing to do with mac­roeconomic fundamentals. He said that there was a complete breakdown of economic policy making, as the country’s fiscal policy had become subservient to monetary and exchange rate policies. PIAF chairman said that the US dollar continued to rise against the rupee, reach­ing a record high amidst grow­ing current account deficit. The government needs to devise a strategy on war-footing to in­crease foreign investment in Pakistan so as to stop the up­ward trajectory of the dollar, he added. He said that the mon­etary tightening and exchange rate depreciation resulted in higher inflation, public debt and debt servicing. The empiri­cal evidence showed that the one percent monetary tighten­ing hiked the inflationary pres­sure by 1.3 percent in the case of Pakistan, he added. He said that 10 percent devaluation of the currency raised the Con­sumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation by 0.6 percent. As a result, he said, the 30 percent depreciation resulted in in­creasing inflationary pressures by approximately two percent. This indicates that from the in­flation standing at 11.5 percent on a monthly basis, nearly two percent comes through depre­ciation of the exchange rate, he pointed out. Pakistan’s central bank reported an improve­ment in the country’s foreign exchange reserves (held by SBP), with an increase of $14 million to reach $7.50 billion in the week ending October 27. This suggests that the supply of foreign currency has been bet­ter than the demand for the US dollar in the market. Simulta­neously, the IMF is conducting a relatively smooth review of Pakistan’s domestic economy under its ongoing $3 billion loan programme. Pakistan has met nearly all the conditions required for the review. The market anticipates that the Fund will approve the second tranche of its loan, amounting to $700 million, upon the com­pletion of the economic review, which will further boost foreign exchange reserves. He suggest­ed that the domestic currency may stabilise around its cur­rent fair value of approximately Rs285 per dollar soon due to fluctuations in the demand and supply of foreign currency.