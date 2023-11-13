PIDE study shows Pak Army enjoys high public trust

ISLAMABAD - The judiciary, with issues ranging from case penden­cy to political influence, emerged as the most mis­trusted institution in the country, in the study con­ducted by Pakistan Insti­tute of Development Eco­nomics (PIDE), while the army, under the condition of non-intervention in po­litical and economic mat­ters, garnered relatively higher trust. The issue of trust emerged as a central theme, with participants expressing mistrust in key institutions, including the State, government, judicia­ry, police, and army, while reasons for this mistrust, narrated from the experi­ences of the respondents, range from case penden­cy and political influence in the judiciary to complic­ity in criminal activities and excessive government footprint, revealed the ex­tensive study, titled “BA­SICS”. PIDE announces the release of groundbreaking research encapsulating the historical, socio-cultural, and behavioural aspects of the Pakistani population.

The results, derived from a nationwide survey, pro­vide a detailed focus on the representative trends and patterns across the six the­matic areas that BASICS re­search explores. To unrav­el the reasons behind these trends, the study conduct­ed qualitative research through focus group dis­cussions and episodic in­terviews. This in-depth analysis took place in key regions, including Upper and Southern Punjab, Is­lamabad Capital Territory, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, and Multan. According the study, the judiciary, with is­sues ranging from case pen­dency to political influence, emerged as the most mis­trusted institution, closely followed by the police and government. Surprising­ly, the army, under the con­dition of non-intervention in political and econom­ic matters, garnered rela­tively higher trust. The re­spondents had more trust in the army than the gov­ernment but while saying so, they were also articula­tive of the issues they had with the army,including ar­my’s intrusion into politics with no accountability and check-and-balance of their political decisions.

The trust in the army is also based on the role an institution is designat­ed to perform and the re­sponsibility an institution is required to fulfil. The re­sponse shows the respon­dent’s apprehension about the intrusion of the army into the country’s politics, skepticism about the de­velopmental projects initi­ated and sustained by the military dictators over 30-35 years of their rule, and emphasis on the confine­ment of the institution for the country’s security. One focus group conducted with the faculty members of a university in southern Pun­jab has the most respon­dents trusting the army over the government. A few responses show a lack of trust in both the govern­ment and the army despite understanding the theoret­ical importance of both in­stitutions, the study reveals. Another focus group dis­cussion which reinforces the mistrust in the institu­tion based on the intrusion in the political and devel­opmental agendas of the country. The point under which the respondent fo­cuses is about building gat­ed communities and unjus­tified budgetary allocations for defence expenditures. Some respondents when probed about trust details about the economic bene­fits of the higherups in the army. The excerpt reveals that their lack of trust is re­lated to the perks army per­sonnel receive during post and after retirement. Their privileges are also not au­dited or run under an ad­ministrative wringer.