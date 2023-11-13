PIDE study shows Pak Army enjoys high public trust

ISLAMABAD - The judiciary, with issues ranging from case pendency to political influence, emerged as the most mistrusted institution in the country, in the study conducted by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), while the army, under the condition of non-intervention in political and economic matters, garnered relatively higher trust. The issue of trust emerged as a central theme, with participants expressing mistrust in key institutions, including the State, government, judiciary, police, and army, while reasons for this mistrust, narrated from the experiences of the respondents, range from case pendency and political influence in the judiciary to complicity in criminal activities and excessive government footprint, revealed the extensive study, titled “BASICS”. PIDE announces the release of groundbreaking research encapsulating the historical, socio-cultural, and behavioural aspects of the Pakistani population.
The results, derived from a nationwide survey, provide a detailed focus on the representative trends and patterns across the six thematic areas that BASICS research explores. To unravel the reasons behind these trends, the study conducted qualitative research through focus group discussions and episodic interviews. This in-depth analysis took place in key regions, including Upper and Southern Punjab, Islamabad Capital Territory, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, and Multan. According the study, the judiciary, with issues ranging from case pendency to political influence, emerged as the most mistrusted institution, closely followed by the police and government. Surprisingly, the army, under the condition of non-intervention in political and economic matters, garnered relatively higher trust. The respondents had more trust in the army than the government but while saying so, they were also articulative of the issues they had with the army,including army’s intrusion into politics with no accountability and check-and-balance of their political decisions.
The trust in the army is also based on the role an institution is designated to perform and the responsibility an institution is required to fulfil. The response shows the respondent’s apprehension about the intrusion of the army into the country’s politics, skepticism about the developmental projects initiated and sustained by the military dictators over 30-35 years of their rule, and emphasis on the confinement of the institution for the country’s security. One focus group conducted with the faculty members of a university in southern Punjab has the most respondents trusting the army over the government. A few responses show a lack of trust in both the government and the army despite understanding the theoretical importance of both institutions, the study reveals. Another focus group discussion which reinforces the mistrust in the institution based on the intrusion in the political and developmental agendas of the country. The point under which the respondent focuses is about building gated communities and unjustified budgetary allocations for defence expenditures. Some respondents when probed about trust details about the economic benefits of the higherups in the army. The excerpt reveals that their lack of trust is related to the perks army personnel receive during post and after retirement. Their privileges are also not audited or run under an administrative wringer.