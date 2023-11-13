PM appreciates Power Division’s anti-power-theft measures

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sun­day appreciated the anti-pow­er-theft efforts of the Power Division which were bearing excellent results. “My govern­ment will continue to sup­port this campaign with more vigour so that our annual loss­es can be further minimized,” the prime minister posted on X. The caretaker prime minis­ter also shared an earlier post of Secretary Power Division Rashid Langrial, who on his so­cial handle announced that an amount of Rs 46 billion had been recovered from the pow­er pilferers from September 7 to October 31 during the on­going anti-power theft cam­paign. “Today as the results for the first two months (53 days to be exact) are out, I must put things in perspective. Our esti­mated annual losses across the national grid for the current year are Rs 589 billion. Of to­tal Rs 589, roughly Rs 199 bil­lion come from ex-FATA, Ba­lochistan tube-wells and AJK,” he further posted. He said that they were working on the re­maining problem space of Rs 390 billion of which they were able to recover Rs 46 billion in 53 days i.e. PKR 867 mil­lion per day. “If the same level of state support and field effort can be maintained (and that is a big if, I must admit), 80 % of the problem space gets re­solved,” he added. The secre­tary said they were conscious of the challenge of sustaining the drive beyond the campaign but they have demonstrated beyond doubt that there was nothing that could not be re­solved with the right mix of state’s will and field effort. He said that they had reshuffled, suspended, prosecuted even arrested their staff at a scale never seen before; put thieves behind bars at a rate never ob­served before i-e roughly 470 persons per day; had shunned extraneous influence with full support of the Prime Minister, the Minister-in Charge and oth­er quadrants of state power.