PM'S XI fixture confirmed, tickets on sale

Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Monda that tickets are now on sale for the Prime Minister’s XI match against Pakistan at Manuka Oval from 6-9 December 2023.



The match returns to a four-day red ball fixture after last year’s day/night pink ball match against the West Indies and will be played in the week leading up to the first Test of the Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series in Perth.



Prime Minister, the Hon Anthony Albanese MP will meet with CA Chair of Selectors, George Bailey and selector, Tony Dodemaide to discuss the selection of the squad.



The first PM’s XI fixture was played in 1951 and will be the second under Anthony Albanese after a two-year hiatus prior to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



It will be the third time Pakistan will face the Prime Minister’s XI after matches in 1990 and 2005 while Mr Albanese is the 10th Prime Minister to lead the team.