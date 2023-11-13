PML- N, MQM-P, PML-Q, IPP step up talks on seat adjustments ahead of polls

Saad Rafique says PML-N trying to establish political alliance in Sindh n Raja Riaz says PML-N doesn’t need election alliance in Punjab n Claims IPP seeking seat adjustments with PML-N n PML-Q to make seat adjustments with PML-N: Shafay Hussain
LAHORE/KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said in a statement on Sunday that the PML-Q is not being merged with any other political party. However, he added, the party would reach seat adjustments with the PML-N in some constituencies. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid would maintain its individual status and its candidates would participate in elections on the tractor symbol.
Also, former Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz who is now in the PML-N Sunday claimed that Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has approached the PML-N for seat adjustment in the upcoming general elections.
Talking to the media here, Raja Riaz said that the PML-N will not forge an election alliance with any party in Punjab, but seat adjustment may be considered with the IPP at a later stage on a limited number of seats.
“IPP is seeking seat adjustments with the PML-N and negotiations are underway to work out the modalities. The ultimate decision, however, will be taken by Mian Nawaz Sharif”, he said. He added that PML-N may not need any party’s support to form governments, but such a possibility cannot be ruled out. Raja said that PML-N does not need election alliance in Punjab. “PML-N does not have the space to accommodate people from other parties. I had recommended many people for PML-N tickets, but they have a lot of sitting MNAs and MPAs. Already, there are difficulties in giving tickets”, he explained. He claimed that PML-N will make a clean sweep in Punjab coming elections.
Talking about the IPP, he said: “I don’t think IPP will be able to win many seats in Punjab, but nothing can be said about the situation after polls; politics keeps changing”. In a scathing comment about former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former Opposition leader: “Thank God, Imran Khan is not the prime minister today; had he been the prime minister he would recognized Israel by now and the burden of the violence that Israel is inflicting on Palestine would have fallen on the Pakistanis”.
Meanwhile, PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif is set to begin his political activities out of Punjab this week starting with a visit to Balochistan where he is scheduled to meet several politicians belonging to different political parties.
Party sources in Lahore confirmed that Nawaz Sharif would reach Quetta on Monday (Today), whereas senior party leader Ayaz Sadiq who is visiting Sindh these days told the media that party Quaid would start his Balochistan visit from Tuesday (Tomorrow). Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif will also go to Balochistan along with the party Quaid, said the sources.
Party sources said that a seat adjustment agreement with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is also expected to be announced during Nawaz Sharif’s Quetta visit. The PML-N is expecting important political figures to join the party as Nawaz Sharif will be meeting over 20 important political players during his visit to Balochistan. Nawaz Sharif also plans to visit Sindh and KPK provinces after his Balochistan visit. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sunday rejected rumours of seat adjustments with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) following the agreement reached between the two parties for an electoral alliance in Sindh.
The remarks were made by PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique who along with former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq and other leaders visited the MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office in Karachi. Last week, the two parties had announced jointly contest the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 8 next year. The development came after an MQM-P delegation comprising Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal met with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore at the party’s Model Town secretariat.
Flanked by MQM-P leaders today, Rafique clarified that no talks have been held between the two parties over the issue of seat adjustments, adding, “Two teams of the PML-N and the MQM-P are working [regarding their electoral alliance and future strategies].”
The PML-N leader revealed that the party is trying to establish a political alliance in Sindh and has also reached out to the JUI-F and the Pir Sahab Pagara — of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) — in this regard. Shedding light on the party’s manifesto, Rafique said that the PML-N would focus on the country’s judicial system and the issue is likely to be the top priority in their election manifesto.
He also addressed Karachi’s local government issues saying that reforms are the need of the hour. “Unfortunately, [the country] hadn’t adopted the local government system [in its true essence].” The local government system should be efficient and helpful for the people, he added.
Meanwhile, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that political parties should accept and acknowledge each other’s mandate. Siddiqui, while calling for constitutional protection for local bodies, stressed that a caretaker setup should be put in place once local bodies’ tenure expires. Earlier in the day, the PML-N leader — during a press conference at the Karachi Press Club — said that the party is entirely focused on Sindh ahead of the polls.
“It was already decided with the JUI-F and the MQM-P that we will contest the election together,” he said. Stressing that no single party or institution can improve the country, the former minister expressed hope that the atmosphere after February 8 would be encouraging towards talks adding that the PML-N’s agenda does not include maligning people.
