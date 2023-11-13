PML- N, MQM-P, PML-Q, IPP step up talks on seat adjustments ahead of polls

Saad Rafique says PML-N trying to establish political alliance in Sindh n Raja Riaz says PML-N doesn’t need election alliance in Punjab n Claims IPP seeking seat adjustments with PML-N n PML-Q to make seat adjustments with PML-N: Shafay Hussain

n Nawaz Sharif to visit Balochistan this week.

LAHORE/KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Pun­jab General Secretary Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said in a statement on Sunday that the PML-Q is not be­ing merged with any other political party. However, he added, the par­ty would reach seat adjustments with the PML-N in some constitu­encies. He said the Pakistan Mus­lim League-Quaid would maintain its individual status and its candi­dates would participate in elections on the tractor symbol.

Also, former Leader of the Oppo­sition Raja Riaz who is now in the PML-N Sunday claimed that Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has ap­proached the PML-N for seat ad­justment in the upcoming general elections.

Talking to the media here, Raja Riaz said that the PML-N will not forge an election alliance with any party in Punjab, but seat adjustment may be considered with the IPP at a lat­er stage on a limited number of seats.

“IPP is seeking seat adjustments with the PML-N and negotia­tions are underway to work out the modalities. The ultimate de­cision, however, will be taken by Mian Nawaz Sharif”, he said. He added that PML-N may not need any party’s support to form gov­ernments, but such a possibility cannot be ruled out. Raja said that PML-N does not need elec­tion alliance in Punjab. “PML-N does not have the space to ac­commodate people from oth­er parties. I had recommended many people for PML-N tick­ets, but they have a lot of sitting MNAs and MPAs. Already, there are difficulties in giving tickets”, he explained. He claimed that PML-N will make a clean sweep in Punjab coming elections.

Talking about the IPP, he said: “I don’t think IPP will be able to win many seats in Punjab, but nothing can be said about the sit­uation after polls; politics keeps changing”. In a scathing com­ment about former Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan, the former Op­position leader: “Thank God, Imran Khan is not the prime minister today; had he been the prime minister he would recog­nized Israel by now and the bur­den of the violence that Israel is inflicting on Palestine would have fallen on the Pakistanis”.

Meanwhile, PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif is set to be­gin his political activities out of Punjab this week starting with a visit to Balochistan where he is scheduled to meet several pol­iticians belonging to different political parties.

Party sources in Lahore con­firmed that Nawaz Sharif would reach Quetta on Monday (To­day), whereas senior party leader Ayaz Sadiq who is vis­iting Sindh these days told the media that party Quaid would start his Balochistan visit from Tuesday (Tomorrow). Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif will also go to Balochistan along with the par­ty Quaid, said the sources.

Party sources said that a seat adjustment agreement with Ba­lochistan Awami Party (BAP) is also expected to be announced during Nawaz Sharif’s Quetta visit. The PML-N is expecting im­portant political figures to join the party as Nawaz Sharif will be meeting over 20 important political players during his vis­it to Balochistan. Nawaz Sharif also plans to visit Sindh and KPK provinces after his Balochistan visit. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sunday reject­ed rumours of seat adjustments with the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) follow­ing the agreement reached be­tween the two parties for an electoral alliance in Sindh.

The remarks were made by PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique who along with former Nation­al Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq and other leaders visited the MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office in Karachi. Last week, the two par­ties had announced jointly con­test the upcoming general elec­tions scheduled to be held on February 8 next year. The devel­opment came after an MQM-P delegation comprising Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Fa­rooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Ka­mal met with the PML-N supre­mo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore at the party’s Model Town secretariat.

Flanked by MQM-P leaders today, Rafique clarified that no talks have been held between the two parties over the issue of seat adjustments, adding, “Two teams of the PML-N and the MQM-P are working [regarding their electoral alliance and fu­ture strategies].”

The PML-N leader revealed that the party is trying to establish a political alliance in Sindh and has also reached out to the JUI-F and the Pir Sahab Pagara — of the Pa­kistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) — in this regard. Shed­ding light on the party’s manifes­to, Rafique said that the PML-N would focus on the country’s ju­dicial system and the issue is like­ly to be the top priority in their election manifesto.

He also addressed Karachi’s local government issues saying that reforms are the need of the hour. “Unfortunately, [the coun­try] hadn’t adopted the local government system [in its true essence].” The local government system should be efficient and helpful for the people, he added.

Meanwhile, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that political parties should ac­cept and acknowledge each oth­er’s mandate. Siddiqui, while calling for constitutional pro­tection for local bodies, stressed that a caretaker setup should be put in place once local bod­ies’ tenure expires. Earlier in the day, the PML-N leader — during a press conference at the Karachi Press Club — said that the party is entirely focused on Sindh ahead of the polls.

“It was already decided with the JUI-F and the MQM-P that we will contest the election to­gether,” he said. Stressing that no single party or institution can improve the country, the former minister expressed hope that the atmosphere after Feb­ruary 8 would be encouraging towards talks adding that the PML-N’s agenda does not in­clude maligning people.

“Politicians talk [to each oth­er] as elections draw near, and so our’s [PML-N’s] do it too”. Speak­ing on the occasion, Ayaz Sadiq announced that the party su­premo Nawaz Sharif would vis­it Balochistan on November 14 (Tuesday) as the party goes into election mode. PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique also said on Sunday that there had been no talks as yet on seat adjustment with the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan. Rafique made the comments after a PML-N dele­gation, including Ayaz Sadiq and Bashir Memon, called on the MQM-P leadership at its office in Karachi’s Bahadurabad.