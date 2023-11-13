Police launches operation against criminals

PESHAWAR - The Timergara Police during a grand operation succeeded in arresting two suspects of the eight-member gang involved in different criminal activities and recovered one stolen motor car and four motorcycles here on Sunday morning.

This was stated by SHO Timergara Police Station Imran Khan while talking to the media persons here on Sunday. He said efforts are underway to arrest six more suspects of the gang.

In this regard, Imran Khan while briefing the media, said that the police have intensified the campaign against criminals and thieves, as a result of which they recovered valuables stolen from Timergara. He said that one motor car and four motorcycles were recovered and two suspects were arrested.

After questioning the suspects, it was found that the number of the thief gang is 8 and they belong to Dir Lower. He said interrogation continued from the two arrested alleged criminals and hopefully they would succeed in arresting the other six members of the gang very soon. SHO said that no one will be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Timergara.