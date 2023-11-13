Monday, November 13, 2023
Police respond to 28,000 calls, messages on Women Safety App

Our Staff Reporter
November 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Police and Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) jointly respond­ed to 28,000 calls and messages from women in the province, dur­ing the on-going year. The PSCA of­ficial sources told APP on Sunday that the Women Safety App was de­veloped for women to ensure their safety, an application that allows users to send an alert to the police or to a family member with just one tap. He said the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence cells had taken timely action through the App and arrested the accused in the last 10 months against whom strict legal action was taken. 

The App was launched to provide immediate help to women in which various links including Cyber Crime, Rescue, National Highway, Motor­way and other helpline numbers had also been provided. The App also allows its users to review different public locations in terms of safety, an official said adding that green pins indicate the location was safe for women, orange means the area was partially secure, while red signifies that the location is unsafe.

Our Staff Reporter

