PPP looks to find a way out

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is looking to find a way out as the elections draw closer and political pundits are hard­ly predicting any big win for the PPP. Top PPP leaders Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari are claiming to win the general elections but on the ground, the situation tells another story.

The PPP is miles away from securing a reasonable share in Punjab, a mandatory requirement to be­come the single largest party in the National Assem­bly – the first goal of the PPP. To realize the dream of the PPP leadership of a massive victory in the elec­tions, the party has to win beyond reasonable share in Punjab which looks highly unlikely. The emer­gence of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has pushed the chances of PPP further down in Punjab. This is the only reason that the PPP is not even ruling out alliance with the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf. Sensing better performance, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) is interested in alliance with smaller par­ties rather than the PPP. When it comes to finalizing a deal, Zardari often does not give too much to the other side. Even in the recent coalition government, the PML-N was not happy with the PPP’s share. The PPP has now started attacking the PML-N despite being a key ally in the coalition government.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has between the lines called the PML-N, the King’s Party and also claimed to defeat it. He expressed the confi­dence in his party’s success in both general elec­tions and local bodies’ polls. Highlighting the PPP’s achievements in local bodies elections, par­ticularly in Karachi, Bilawal expressed optimism about winning the February 8 polls. He also men­tioned his efforts to elect PML-N President Sheh­baz Sharif as prime minister.

PPP supremo and former President Asif Ali Zardari this week maintained that the PPP was ready to face any alliance in the 2024 general elec­tions. He highlighted the removal of PTI chief Im­ran Khan from the PM’s House, attributing it to his failure to serve the masses. Adding to the PPP troubles, the PML-N and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan have formed an electoral al­liance for the 2024 general elections. The parties pledged to address Pakistan’s challenges and for­mulated a committee for a comprehensive action plan focusing on urban areas in Sindh. If the new alliance succeeds in denying the PPP success in the urban Sindh, the party will be left with more work to do in other provinces for improving its stand­ing in the National Assembly. PPP Secretary Gen­eral Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari is still optimis­tic the party will come out victorious despite the challenges. Bukhari said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be “elected, not selected, as the Prime Min­ister” by voters. He stressed PPP’s commitment to constitutional human economic rights, parlia­mentary democratic stability, and equal opportu­nities for all political parties according to the Elec­tion Commission. PPP insiders say Zardari was in contact with various parties and soon he will give a surprise to the political opponents. “The elections are still a few months away, we are sure to give sur­prise to our friends (opponents). This could be in the form of new alliance. We will find a way out. We are looking for it,” said a close aide of Zardari.