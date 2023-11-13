Monday, November 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP to form government under Bilawal’ leadership in next elections: Abdul Jabbar Khan

APP
November 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  Former MPA of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ab­dul Jabbar Khan has expressed his determination that the upcoming general elections on February 8 will bring surprises nationwide, leading to the for­mation of a PPP government under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Speaking at a gathering in SITE Area, Hyderabad on Sunday, he conveyed that PPP was a party re­siding in the hearts of the people and no force can distance it from the public.

During the discussion with PPP workers and local dignitaries, he emphasized that whenever PPP came into power, it served the poor segments, strengthened the country, brought economic pros­perity to Pakistan and made significant changes in the lives of ordinary citizens. Once again, PPP aims to come into power with the same determination to take practical steps for the economic well-being of the poor, he added.

Minister opens bio-safety, BRM training lab at KMU

Abdul Jabbar Khan appealed to the public to support PPP so that the country could witness im­provement and stability once again, as he believes PPP was the party that can steer the nation out of crises.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1699773320.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023